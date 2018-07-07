This official did not only have a video presentation at a federalism convention attended by thousands in Albay, he had his speech read by a fellow Cabinet official too

Published 11:58 AM, July 07, 2018

In events where the Philippine chief executive could not be physically present, he often sends a video message to be played during the program, or a representative, usually a Cabinet official, to read his speech. That is, if he was expected to be there to begin with.

So it came as a surprise to hear a presidential adviser reading the speech of someone other than President Rodrigo Duterte at the government-organized Regional Convention for Federalism in Legazpi City on Friday, July 6. The official – whose name was not on the program – also had a video presentation played before thousands of participants, many of whom arrived in chartered buses from all over Albay.

The surprise guest at the convention held in the Albay Astrodome was none other than Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go, whose pre-campaign ads on television and radio stations have been airing in Bicol for more than two weeks now.

Presidential Adviser for Political Affairs Francis Tolentino, the keynote speaker, read Go's speech after he delivered his own address. Both are said to be gunning for a Senate post in 2019.

“Let us all unite until federalism becomes the law of the land. Our fight for federalism is the battle of our time,” Go said in his speech delivered by Tolentino.

Those whose minds might have wandered off or who tuned out while Tolentino read his colleague's remarks still have a chance to review Go's speech later – copies were distributed to participants.

An estimated 5,000 people attended the afternoon session on Friday. Aside from local officials and lawmakers, the convention was also attended by public school teachers, students, and members of the academe and the business sector.

Legazpi City was the third destination of the federalism roadshow of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The convention featured administration resource persons who took turns lauding the Duterte administration and the importance of shifting to federalism. While there was an open forum, only a few people managed to participate in it because much of the time had been allotted to the speakers and presentations.

This left many questions still unanswered. Some members of the audience interviewed by Rappler said they did not even know the subject of the convention, and that they were only required to attend it to fill up the venue.

Did the participants leave the Albay Astrodome more knowledgeable or enlightened about the key administration plan? And Go? Perhaps the next Social Weather Stations surveys on federalism and senatorial aspirants can provide the answer. (READ: Less than half of Filipinos want federalism – SWS) – Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com