Taking off from her mother Susan Roces' 2005 statement against former president Gloria Arroyo, Senator Poe says: 'Nakadalawa ka na. Ngayon pangatlo na, baka kailangan nang kalusin'

Published 3:09 PM, July 24, 2018

Even the dead was outraged, said Senator Grace Poe.

Poe said her father, the late action star Fernando Poe Jr (FPJ), made his presence felt after his ex-rival, former president and now Pampanga 2nd district Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, was installed as House Speaker. (READ: 'Disheartening,' Grace Poe says of Gloria Arroyo's rise to Speaker)

Poe could not hide her emotions when reporters interviewed her last Monday about Arroyo's new post. Her voice breaking, she would not even entertain questions about how her mother felt about it. “Huwag na lang tayong pumunta d’yan, ibang bagay ‘yun napakapersonal,” she said, with her voice breaking. (Let's not go there. It's a personal thing.)

She said she felt her father's presence while all this was happening. “Basta hindi ko nga maintindihan, nagparamdam ang tatay ko sa akin,” she said without elaborating. (I could not understand it. My father made his presence felt to me.)

Arroyo won over FPJ in the 2004 presidential election, a race that various sectors said Arroyo rigged.

FPJ died a broken man, 7 months after that election.

A few months later, in 2005, Poe returned to the country from the United States, where she lived, and became a key personality in anti-Arroyo protests. That year witnessed the "Hello, Garci" scandal, which leaked a telephone conversation between Arroyo and an elections commissioner during the 2004 election.

Poe ran for the Senate in 2013, topping that election. In 2016, she ran for president but lost to President Duterte. (READ: Grace Poe: I’ll let courts, doctors decide on Gloria Arroyo)

Poe said Arroyo, once sickly at the height of the cases filed against her, seemed to have fooled the public again.

“Noong eleksyon, tinanong ako [kung] ako ba ay sangayon na siya ay magpagamot. Bilang isang tao na may simpatya, bilang isang Kristiyano, oo naman di ba dahil mukha naman talagang may sakit eh,” Poe said.

(During the election, I was asked if I would allow her to undergo treatment. As a human and Christian, I said yes, because she really looked sick then.)

“Tapos bigla na lang ngayon, makikita mo eh para niloko na naman tayong lahat. Para tuloy nawawala ang simpatiya mo… Pero ngayon sabi ko ganung klase, nakadalawa ka na… Ngayon pangatlo na, baka kailangan nang kalusin,” Poe added.

(But all of a sudden, you now see her – and it's like, we were fooled again. I'm losing sympathy. Now, I said if that's the case, you already did it twice. Now is the third time, it should be stopped.)

She was referring to her mother's famous statement in 2005, when she said – addressing Arroyo – that “the gravest thing you have done is that you have stolen the presidency, not once, but twice.”

Arroyo first became president in 2001, when then President Joseph Estrada was ousted in a civilian-backed military revolt. – Rappler.com