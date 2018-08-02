The ubiquitous presidential aide will soon be seen on the big screen

Published 12:16 PM, August 02, 2018

You've seen Special Assistant to the President Bong Go's face in tarpaulins, billboards, and in the news. Pretty soon, you might see his face on the big screen.

This is because Go is set to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming film also starring Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin.

In a message to reporters on Thursday, August 2, Go said he will play a "coach" in the movie "Kaibigan."

Go told Rappler he would star as a basketball coach. Duterte's longtime aide is a big fan of the sport.

The movie, which is about the ill effects of drugs and other vices on the youth, stars yet another government official.

Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson plays a reporter who reports on "good things that are happening to the community," according to film producer Tarney Perkins, as quoted by ABS-CBN News.

The film has the blessing of no less than President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte met Baldwin on Wednesday at a Taguig City hotel to talk about the movie.

Duterte said he would attend the flick's premiere scheduled to take place between October to November this year.

The Philippine President even had something to say about Baldwin's daughter model Hailey Baldwin and her engagement with singer Justin Bieber.

When asked by Baldwin about his thoughts on the engagement, "the President responded that as long as Mr Bieber truly believes in the sanctity of marriage, Mr Baldwin has nothing to worry about," reads a press release from Go's office.

Malacañang also released photos of Duterte, Baldwin, Go, and Uson doing his signature clenched-fist pose.

Baldwin also explained to Duterte that the film "Kaibigan" is meant to "send an important message to the youth on the consequences of making the wrong choices in life," according to the release. – Rappler.com