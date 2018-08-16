Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque insists Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano is President Duterte's 'number one preference' as successor, even if he has not mentioned it in public

Published 2:18 PM, August 16, 2018

It's not often that the spokespersons of President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo are on the same page, but Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano's exclusion as a favored Duterte successor made it possible.

On Thursday, August 16, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque echoed Vice Presidential Spokesperson Barry Gutierrez when he was asked about Duterte's declared preference for Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Francis Escudero as successors.

"Let's see what Alan Cayetano has to say about that!" Roque said jovially during a press conference on Thursday.

Cayetano was Duterte's running mate in the 2016 elections and a major campaign contributor.

In the midst of hearty laughter joined in by Malacañang reporters, Roque managed to say: "Hi Alan, I love you!"

But when he regained his composure, Duterte's spokesman made up for it.

Lightly berating the media for being "too serious," Roque said, "That's the President's preference but I'm sure his number one preference is Alan Cayetano. He ran with Alan Cayetano."



Duterte merely named Marcos and Escudero to emphasize that "more people are qualified" than Robredo, said Roque.

In the same press conference, the spokesman said Duterte would resign if Marcos wins his election case against Robredo.

While there's a chance Marcos would eventually be in a position to succeed Duterte, no such possibility exists for Escudero and Cayetano. Yet Duterte mentioned Escudero, and not Cayetano, as his ideal replacement. (READ: EXPLAINER: Duterte's dream resignation, 'junta' and successor scenarios)

Guiterrez, spokesman for Vice President Robredo, taunted Duterte for "forgetting" about Cayetano.

"Hanggang dito ba naman nakalimutan pa rin si Alan? (Is he still going to forget Alan here?)" said Gutierrez on Wednesday. – Rappler.com

