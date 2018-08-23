A Philippine Science High School graduate, Jillian Robredo will be pursuing her college degree at New York University with a full scholarship

Published 10:37 AM, August 23, 2018

Vice President Leni Robredo’s youngest daughter Jillian Robredo will be pursuing a biomolecular science degree under a full scholarship at New York University (NYU) in the United States (US).

Jillian flew to New York on Thursday, August 23. Her older sisters Aika and Tricia accompanied her before her early morning flight.

“Been dreading this day for the longest time huhu. Early morning send-off for Jill, who will be attending NYU on a scholarship! Always so proud of my two sisters but yallz keep leaving,” said Tricia on Instagram.

The Vice President also posted a photo with her 3 daughters on Wednesday, August 22, saying a “new chapter” is about to begin in the Robredo family.

“We are yet again embarking on a new chapter and my girls dropped by the office today. Trish had to work yesterday, a holiday, to be able to get off today,” said Robredo.

In April, the Vice President first announced on Facebook that Jillian passed the biomolecular science program under NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering. Robredo said Jillian would only choose NYU if she would be able to get a full scholarship.

Jillian, a graduate of the Philippine Science High School, also got accepted into the applied mathematics with specialization in mathematical finance at the Ateneo de Manila University and the mathematics program at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

In the end, Jillian decided to pursue schooling at NYU after securing a full scholarship.

Jillian, who turned 18 in March, is the Vice President's second daughter who will be earning a degree in the US.

On May 24, eldest daughter Aika graduated as an Edward S. Mason Fellow for the Mid-Career Master in Public Administration program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government – the same program Aika’s late father, interior secretary Jesse Robredo, completed in 1999. – Rappler.com