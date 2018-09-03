Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Leyte 1st District Representative Yedda Romualdez sing 'Happy Birthday' to journalists covering the House and celebrating their birthdays

Published 4:50 PM, September 03, 2018

It’s never too late for a birthday cake.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo went to the press office at the House of Representatives on Monday, September 3, to personally give birthday cakes to reporters, cameramen, and television crew assigned to cover the lower chamber.

Members of the House press corps celebrating their birthdays from July to September received the Goldilocks cakes, which bore the logo of the House.

The cakes were placed on the long tables inside the press office. The birthday celebrants were then asked to stand in front of their cakes as Arroyo and Leyte 1st District Representative Yedda Romualdez led the singing of “Happy Birthday”.

The journalists blew the candles on their cakes after the song.

Romualdez is the chairperson of the House committee on accounts, which handles the internal budget of the lower chamber.

Arroyo became Speaker after Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez was unseated on July 23.

Like Arroyo, Alvarez used to give birthday cakes to every House journalist as well. He also used to send to the press office 3 round woven trays of spaghetti twice a month for the birthday celebrants.

The House is not alone in following this tradition of cake-giving as the Binays of Makati had been gifting senior citizens of the city on their birthdays too using the same brand of cake.

On Monday, Arroyo announced that she approved the release of P35,000 to every House employee for their grocery allowance in September. – Rappler.com