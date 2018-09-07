The entire case record of rebellion charges against Senator Antonio Trillanes is being kept in a warehouse in Mayapis Street, Makati City

Published 5:00 PM, September 07, 2018

Will opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV be arrested? Not this Friday, September 7, for sure.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a "very urgent" motion for the issuance of an arrest warrant and a hold departure order against Trillanes at Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150, but the court will not be able to rule on the petition right away.

For what reasons? The entire case record had already been disposed of and kept at the court's bodega (warehouse).

Clerk of Court Diosfa Valencia told reporters on Friday that Judge Elmo Alameda instructed court staff to retrieve the records on Saturday, September 8. (READ: [WRAP] Day 3: Looming Trillanes arrest jolts PH from sleep)

"Ang bodega kasi nasa Mayapis, yung Old Pamantasan [ng Makati] so we have to retrieve that. Part of the disposal na kasi, it’s more than 5 years. 'Yung Supreme Court kasi may directive sa 'min 'pag mga decided cases na o dismissed, 5 years [dispose na]," Valencia said.

(Our warehouse is at Mayapis, where the Old University of Makati was, so we have to retrieve that. It was part of the disposal already because it had been decided on for more than 5 years. The Supreme Court has a directive when it comes to decided or dismissed cases, if it's more than 5 years already, we have to dispose them.)

"He just received the copy of the motion today at 12:25 pm and we don't have a copy of the records today," she added.

Asked when a decision will be issued, Alameda said he still has to review the case. Alameda penned the September 7, 2011 decision dismissing rebellion charges against Trillanes, after the senator was granted amnesty.

"I still have to [review the case]. I directed [my staff] to retrieve the records. That's it. Siguro (Maybe) by Monday," Alameda said.

The warehouse, where the records are, is at Mayapis Street in Makati City. It's roughly 3 kilometers away from the court, or an estimated 20 to 30 minutes of travel.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 572, declaring Trillanes' amnesty "void ab initio," on the grounds that "he did not comply with the minimum requirements to qualify under the Amnesty Program."

The government has since been running after the embattled senator in pursuing criminal cases against him, in relation to the Oakwood mutiny and the Manila Peninsula incident, which happened in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

