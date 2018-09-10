Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Special Affairs Bureau Director Edith Cardenas says 'this is not the first' time a foreign flag was raised at the House of Representatives

Published 5:43 PM, September 10, 2018

Three Chinese flags were raised at the Batasang Pambansa to welcome the arrival of several officials from China on Monday, September 10.

The red flags of the Asian economic giant flapped in the wind alongside 4 Philippine flags raised in front of the House of Representatives building.

Members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China, led by its vice chairperson Ji Bingxua, first paid a courtesy call on Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Arroyo's foreign policy during her presidency involved strengthening ties with China, just like her ally President Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: Duterte admin revives Arroyo policies, controversies)

According to Arroyo’s office, the Chinese officials then met with Deputy Speaker Arthur Yap to talk about strengthening relations between the Philippines and China in the fields of agriculture, trade, infrastructure, education, culture, and the arts.

Yap was agriculture secretary during Arroyo's presidency.

The other NPC Standing Committee members present were:

Liao Xiaojun, NPC Agriculture and Rural Committee vice chairperson

Cong Bin, NPC Constitution and Law Committee vice chairperson

Lu Peijun, NPC Foreign Affairs Committee vice chairperson

House Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Special Affairs (IPRS) Bureau Director Edith Cardenas said “this is not the first” time the national flag of another country was raised at Batasan when foreign officials visited Filipino lawmakers.

But as of posting, she has yet to reply when asked when was the last time and for whom a foreign flag was hoisted at the House.

“According to IPRS Dir Edith Cardenas, it is normal for the Philippine government to accord honor to high-ranking foreign digntaries like the vice chair of China National People's Congress. Philippine government officials also receive similar treatment when they visit foreign countries. To her recollection, this is not the first,” said a statement sent by Cardenas to reporters.

Arroyo met with the NPC members just two days after she delivered the keynote speech during the China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Mayors' Forum.

The former president-turned-Pampanga 2nd district representative said China should be the “Big Uncle” to ASEAN member-countries. – Rappler.com