(3rd UPDATE) Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, however, refuses to confirm or deny the visit

Published 4:48 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – An official from the United States Embassy in Manila visited Senator Antonio Trillanes IV in his office on Wednesday, September 19,

According to the guest logbook, Josh Morris of the US embassy visited the chamber past 10 in the morning. He indicated that his purpose was to visit "various senators." At least 3 sources, who refused to be identified, also confirmed this to Rappler.

Morris also visited Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who told reporters it was a courtesy call.

A quick search would reveal news articles and posts indicating Morris is the US Embassy’s political section chief.

Trillanes, however, refused to confirm this when asked in a press conference.

“I cannot confirm.. I cannot confirm yung mga ganyang klaseng (that kind of) information. I will not confirm nor deny for that matter,” Trillanes told reporters.

When pointed out that the man was seen entering and exiting his office, Trillanes only said: “Well, siguro ganun na lang (let's just put it that way).”

Trillanes has been holed up in his Senate office since September 4, following the publication of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation 572 ordering the revocation of his amnesty. (LOOK: Inside Trillanes' 'home' inside the Senate)

Trillanes plans to stay in the Senate until the Supreme Court decides on the legality of the proclamation, wary of a warrantless arrest by the military despite the assurance from Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Trillanes, however, said he would surrender if an arrest warrant is issued by the courts. – Rappler.com