Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and his arresting officer, Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon go way back

Published 6:55 PM, September 25, 2018

When Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon found out that Senator Antonio Trillanes IV's arrest warrant was out, he knew that it was going to be awkward.

He's the Makati City Police Station chief, and he had to lead the arrest of his own "classmate."

Senator Trillanes is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1995, while Simon belongs to the counterpart batch 1995 of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

"Nong lumapit ako sa kaniya sa Senado, sabi niya, 'Bok, kumusta (When I came to him in the Senate, he said, 'Bok, how are you?')'"Simon recounted in a phone interview on Tuesday, September 25.

"Bok" is a term of endearment used by military and police officers, reserved only for mates in their respective academies. It's a contraction of the word "bunkmate."

To this, a formal Simon replied, "Sir, dala ko na ang warrant mo." (Sir, I already have your warrant.)

And the rest was a rollercoaster of arrest, bail, and a quick trip back to the Senate where Trillanes started.

WATCH: Senator Antonio Trillanes manages to smile with Makati police chief Rogelio Simon after his mugshot was taken. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/RIdevQmBGA — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) September 25, 2018

While not as close as classmates from the same training institutions, batch mates from the PNPA and the PMA still share events to acquaint themselves with each other. After all, they are bound to work with each other in the field, and lead their institutions together someday.

Trillanes, however, did not attend these gatherings, said Simon.

Simon first met Trillanes when the senator had apparently applied for a gun license sometime in 2010. He was met by his counterparts from the PNPA Class of 1995. Simon was among the welcoming officers.

Earlier when Trillanes was detained inside Camp Crame for leading the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege, it was also Simon's classmates from PNPA 1995 who guarded the firebrand Navy lieutenant.

Asked how he would describe his relationship with the opposition senator, Simon just said "civil."

It's not surprising, as Simon has to keep it that way.

Trillanes is expecting the worst for another court under Simon's area of responsibility – the Makati RTC Branch 148. For that time, Simon said he is prepared to face his "Bok" all over again. – Rappler.com