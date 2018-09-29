Furry members of the Trillanes family steal the spotlight from the opposition senator

Published 7:09 PM, September 29, 2018

Members of the media who accompanied Senator Antonio Trillanes IV in his homecoming on Saturday, September 29, were pleasantly surprised to meet two other members of the lawmaker's family who were probably only known to their close circle.

After spending 25 days at the Senate because of the threat of a warrantless arrest, the senator arrived in his Antipolo home around noontime on Saturday where he was met by wife Arlene, their friends, and the furry members of the family, Chow Chows Bruno and Django.

Bruno, in particular, went around the room and checked the guests by sniffing them.

The sociable 6-year-old continued to walk around as reporters and cameramen struggled to fit in the living room for the media interview. He was moved away to avoid disturbing the interview, and stayed with Arlene in another room.

Shortly after the senator finished taking questions from the media, Bruno walked back to Trillanes and stole the spotlight, posing for the cameras with Trillanes upon the request of photographers and cameramen.

Unlike Bruno who enjoyed his media debut, Django seemed uninterested. Trillanes said Django was the more snobbish of the two.

Trillanes' amnesty was revoked when President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 572, on the grounds that the senator did not submit his application for amnesty and admit guilt for rebellion and coup charges.

Following the President's order, Trillanes decided to stay in his Senate office to avoid causing trauma to his family in the event of an arrest. – Rappler.com