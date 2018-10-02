Lights go off for about 4 minutes

Published 6:15 PM, October 02, 2018

What could be more ironic than this?

The Senate budget hearing on the proposed 2019 budget of the Department of Energy hit a brief snag on Tuesday, October 2, when a brownout occurred at the conference room.

Senate finance committee chairperson Loren Legarda and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian were questioning energy officials on the Philippines' nuclear energy program when lights suddenly went off for 3 to 4 minutes. The online livestream of the hearing was also interrupted.

Senators and resource persons went on with their discussions on the country's energy situation.

DOE said it has to study the proposal for around 7 years before it implements the Nuclear Power Program, once approved by President Rodrigo Duterte. Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said they are eyeing South Korea as the model of the Philippine program.

Others present in the hearing were Energy Undersecretary Donato Marcos and Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Agnes Devanadera, among others.

The DOE has a proposed 2019 budget of P2 billion, 25% of which, or P505 million, is earmarked for the Total Electrification Program. – Rappler.com