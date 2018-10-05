It appears that the Department of Transportation is not taking any of ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz' excuses over the airport security controversy

Published 7:35 PM, October 05, 2018

It seems that ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz has offended not only the public over the airport security check controversy, but the Department of Transportation (DOTr) as well.

In an attempt to remind the public about following security protocols, the DOTr depicted Bertiz as a hot-headed passenger who rudely answers to the security checkers of a train station, a port, and a bus terminal in a Facebook post on Friday, October 5.

Bertiz, as depicted by the DOTr, is the type of passenger that the public should not be like.

The graphic came after Bertiz refused to remove his shoes and confronted a security checker at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). The lawmaker has since apologized when the viral video came out, but not without likening his behavior to a woman going through a pre-menstrual syndrome.

It appears that the DOTr is not taking any of Bertiz' excuses.

"Huwag nang i-daan sa init ng ulo at sigawan kung ang ginagawa nila ay para naman sa ating kaligtasan, (Do not be hot-headed nor shout [at security personnel] if what they do is for our safety)," the DOTr said in a post.

"Walang mawawala kung susunod tayo sa mga polisiya upang masiguro ang ating seguridad. Ito ay hindi lamang para sa ating mga sarili, kundi para na rin sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan. 'Wag pasaway!" it added.

(We have nothing to lose if we follow policies that ensure our security. This is not only about us, but for the sake of our fellow citizens as well. Do not be hard-headed!)

The DOTr is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, but reminded that public officials are "not entitled" to violate international safety and security protocols. The statement was issued by no less than Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

"The incident is far from being over as this should be an eye-opener for public servants to stay humble. We need to follow best practices overseas. We will uphold what is right and what is best for the greater good. We should set a good example as public servants," Tugade earlier said.

Malacañang even said that President Rodrigo Duterte complies with the security checks of the airports.

Bertiz himself filed House Resolution (HR) No. 2212, directing the House committee on ethics and privileges to probe into his viral video at NAIA. The panel first conducted a "closed door special meeting" to discuss the issue internally.

A public hearing on the incident is yet to be scheduled.

Will Bertiz get himself out of the hot water? – Rappler.com