'God works in mysterious ways!' says Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano a day before President Rodrigo Duterte announced Cayetano will run for Congress

Published 2:41 PM, October 10, 2018

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano is keeping silent after President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday evening, October 9, that his top diplomat will resign to run for Congress.

Cayetano has not replied to Rappler’s request for comment, while the Department of Foreign Affairs has not issued a statement as of 2 pm on Wednesday, October 10, about Duterte’s remarks.

But in the evening of October 8, Cayetano posted on Facebook a cryptic photo with the President.

The photo shows Cayetano seated beside Duterte and shaking the President’s hand. It appeared to be a private meeting with Duterte, in a room separate from where Cabinet meetings take place.

Along with this photo was another picture of Cayetano speaking with Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, who is also set to resign because he will run in the 2019 elections.

Cayetano posted these photos with the following caption:

Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and HE will establish your plans

Proverbs 16:3

30th Cabinet Meeting.

GOD works in mysterious ways!

Victorious, interesting and exciting day!

GOD Bless President Duterte!

GOD Bless The Philippines!

Was this a sign of things to come? – Rappler.com