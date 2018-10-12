‘Wala namang masama kung maniwala ka sa feng shui, 'di ba?’ asks senatorial bet Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa as he filed his certificate of candidacy or COC

Published 1:42 PM, October 12, 2018

When he entered the room for filing certificates of candidacy on Friday, October 12, senatorial hopeful Ronald dela Rosa chose not to file his COC immediately.

The former Bureau of Corrections chief arrived at the COC filing room of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) at around 10:50 pm on Friday. But instead of having his COC processed at once, he proceeded to a holding area behind a colorful backdrop.

Members of the media asked, what was happening? Did he get the wrong COC form like other candidates? (READ: New certificates of candidacy confuse bets)

Dela Rosa explained, “Ang aking kuwan kasi ay dapat 11 o’clock ako magfa-file. Eh pagdating ko do’n, 10 minutes to 11 pa (I was supposed to file at 11 o’ clock. When I got there, it was 10 minutes to 11)."

Why 11 am?

"Feng shui. Feng shui ba (It’s feng shui)," Dela Rosa said, eliciting laughter from reporters.

It was also a feng shui expert who advised that October 12 should be the COC filing date. (READ: Astrologer bares 'lucky dates' for COC filing)

"Wala namang masama kung maniwala ka sa feng shui, ‘di ba? ‘Yan ang advice sa akin ng feng shui expert, 11 o’ clock," he added. (Nothing’s bad about believing in feng shui, right? That’s the advice of the feng shui expert, 11 o’ clock.)

"Kasi ‘pag 11 o’clock daw, the sun is directly above you, so lahat ng energy ng sun, pupunta sa ulo ni Bato (Because if it’s 11 o’clock, the sun is directly above you, so all the energy of the sun will go to the head of Bato)," he added, as the media broke into laughter more loudly. – Rappler.com