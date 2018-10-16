It takes some correction fluid to eventually get it right

Published 6:25 PM, October 16, 2018

He was defense minister during the Marcos dictatorship, architect of Martial Law, former Senate president, and senator for many years.

Then he became a "businesswoman."

That's according to the certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator that Enrile's lawyer, Joseph Sagandoy, submitted on his behalf around 3 pm on Tuesday, October 16.

The 94-year-old Enrile – a veteran of many elections and COC filing periods – is running as independent candidate in the 2019 polls.

Two hours after Enrile filed his COC through his lawyer, reporters learned that they have amended the COC.

Enrile's team erased the letters "w" and "o" using correction fluid.

As of 5 pm on Tuesday, Enrile's profession is now "businessman." – Rapler.com