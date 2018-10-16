Enrile's profession in his COC for senator: 'Businesswoman'
He was defense minister during the Marcos dictatorship, architect of Martial Law, former Senate president, and senator for many years.
Then he became a "businesswoman."
That's according to the certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator that Enrile's lawyer, Joseph Sagandoy, submitted on his behalf around 3 pm on Tuesday, October 16.
The 94-year-old Enrile – a veteran of many elections and COC filing periods – is running as independent candidate in the 2019 polls.
Two hours after Enrile filed his COC through his lawyer, reporters learned that they have amended the COC.
Enrile's team erased the letters "w" and "o" using correction fluid.
As of 5 pm on Tuesday, Enrile's profession is now "businessman." – Rapler.com
Inside Track is Rappler's intelligencer on people, events, places and everything of public interest. It's a take-off from Newsbreak's Inside Track section. Contributions are most welcome. Just send bits of information to investigative@rappler.com.