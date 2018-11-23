Some of the former speaker's colleagues in the House of Representatives were present, including Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres Gomez

November 23, 2018

Former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez may just be extra busy these days fulfilling a new role – being a dad to his new daughter with girlfriend Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio.

Alvarez and Vicencio celebrated the christening of their newborn daughter named Panthea Jen on Friday, November 23.

Some of Alvarez’s colleagues in the House of Representatives were present, including Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres Gomez.

Vicencio drew controversy after a feud between her and Cathy Binag, the partner of Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Tonyboy Floirendo, went public.

The fight eventually extended to the two lawmakers, with Alvarez filing a complaint against longtime friend Floirendo.

Alvarez had filed a graft complaint and a House resolution calling for a congressional probe into the allegedly anomalous joint venture agreement between the Bureau of Corrections and the Tagum Agricultural Development Corporation (Tadeco) owned by Floirendo.

Despite being married to wife Emelita, Alvarez had repeatedly justified having a girlfriend by saying extramarital affairs are common these days. (READ: Alvarez defends affair: 'Sino ba'ng walang girlfriend?’)

He also said he and his wife Emelita, who served as the head of the Congressional Spouses Foundation Incorporated during his term, are no longer staying together. (READ: Gabriela hits Alvarez for ‘flaunting’ affair) – with a report from Camille Elemia/Rappler.com