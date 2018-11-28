Eleven senators are alumni of the University of the Philippines

Published 7:30 AM, November 29, 2018

Even senators were hooked on the do-or-die game between the University of the Philippines and Adamson University. (READ: #AtinTwo: U.P. Maroons nail first UAAP Finals berth in 32 years)

The Senate on Wednesday, November 28, suspended its session to give senators time to watch the much-awaited basketball game.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri shared photos of senators inside the lounge as they watched the heated match.

“Senate suspends session as the leadership, from the Senate President to the minority and majority floor leaders and several UP senators, [are] watching the super exciting game,” Zubiri told reporters in a message.

There are 11 senators who are UP alumni.

“Congrats to my alma mater in getting into the finals of [the] UAAP basketball championships,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons won against the Soaring Falcons, 89-87, in a close game, ending the state university's finals drought of 32 years.

Prior to this year’s feat, UP had been the league’s long-time laughingstock.

UP will be facing the Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday, December 1, for the first game of the finals. – Rappler.com