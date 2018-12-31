'Let us greet the new year with gratitude to God for all His blessings,' says Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who has so many things to be thankful for in 2018

Published 10:19 AM, December 31, 2018

New Year messages of politicians often carry the theme of hope and gratitude, but among those imparting such thoughts for the coming year, Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's message may ring truer. After all, she's among the top candidates for most grateful Filipino of 2018, along with former senator Bong Revilla.

In her message, Arroyo urged Filipinos to welcome the new year by giving thanks for all God's blessings.

“Let us greet the new year with gratitude to God for all His blessings and hope for a peaceful and prosperous Philippines," she said in her message sent to the media on Sunday, December 30.

Arroyo certainly has a lot to be thankful for in 2018, the year of her political comeback.

In July, Arroyo’s most loyal allies joined forces with presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos to remove from power Duterte’s main man in the House of Representatives, Pantaleon Alvarez, a staunch ally of President Rodrigo Duterte. The incident even briefly pushed back Duterte's third State of the Nation Address. (READ: Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, the Speaker: A missed chance for redemption?)

Since becoming Speaker, Arroyo was again in the spotlight, with media covering her events in the provinces reminiscent of her presidency, including meetings with local officials on disaster relief.

She has the kind of friendship with President Rodrigo Duterte that allows her to call him and ask him to "do something" about rising inflation. This led to a meeting between Arroyo and Duterte's economic managers where she and her "team" (including Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda), made recommendations on curbing inflation.

Arroyo's ties with China is as when she was still Philippine chief. She was elected board member of the Boao Forum for Asia held in Hainan, China in April. Seven months later, Arroyo led Filipino legislators in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Manila. (READ: Duterte admin revives Arroyo policies, controversies)

Two weeks before the end of the year, Arroyo received her best Christmas gift. On December 17, the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 112 cleared her of electoral sabotage during the 2007 senatorial elections.

In her New Year message, Arroyo said, "May this new year bring us endless opportunities to fulfill our dreams and be a true blessing to others.”

Will her lucky streak continue in 2019? – Rappler.com