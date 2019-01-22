Lawmakers need to be reminded of their pledge to help attain justice for their slain colleague, says Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Alfredo Benitez

Published 9:00 PM, January 22, 2019

It turns out the House of Representatives has not raised the bounty it promised as a reward for those who would help capture the killers of slain member AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

Lawmakers previously pledged to raise P13 million to help attain justice for their murdered colleague.

But as of Tuesday, January 22, Negros Occidental 3rd District Representative Alfredo Benitez admitted that the House had raised only P5 million. This money had been given to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“So since, if you look at it, we’re short by P8 million, we discussed it among ourselves that we would give another P8 million to raise it to P13 million. So the House gave P5 million already to the PNP. So an additional P8 million will be given, if I’m not mistaken, within this week or next week to fill up the P13 million. Plus P2 million from the province of Albay, that’s P15 million; plus P15 million from AKO Bicol party-list, that’s P30 million,” Benitez said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Why the delay in the bountry contributions?

“May iba pa dito na siguro kailangang i-remind (There are others here that probably need to be reminded),” said Benitez, pointing to a folder in his hands containing the list of 197 lawmakers who each pledged P30,000.

Benitez said only 160 legislators had given their contributions so far.

The bounty for Batocabe – whom the police believe was killed by gunmen allegedly hired by his political rival, reelectionist Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo – was previously reported to reach as high as P50 million.

AKO Bicol promised a P15-million reward, while the province of Albay pledged P2 million. The House said it would raise the remaining amount so that the bounty would reach P30 million. (READ: Lawmakers raise P30M reward to capture Batocabe's killers)

President Rodrigo Duterte then said he would be adding P20 million, for a total of P50-million bounty for Batocabe.

Will lawmakers still give their promised donations with all of Batocabe’s killers now under police custody? – Rappler.com