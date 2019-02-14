Cabinet members like Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez attend the concert too, along with their wives

Published 10:52 PM, February 14, 2019

After rallying support for his choice senatorial candidates, President Rodrigo Duterte spent the rest of his Valentine's Day at a Sergio Mendes concert.

Duterte was accompanied by some Cabinet members at the Brazilian musician's concert, held in Solaire Resort & Casino in Parañaque City. The secretaries brought along their wives as well.

Spotted at the concert were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino.

Earlier that evening, Duterte was at the PDP-Laban's campaign launch in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

He had taken the opportunity of a chance interview with media to greet his longtime partner, former wife, and daughters a happy Valentine's Day.

"I'm greeting my wife, first wife Elizabeth, happy Valentine's. Honeylet, happy Valentine's, to my daughter Sara, Veronica, happy Valentine's, lahat ng babae na may kaugnayan sa buhay ko (All the women involved in my life.)," he said. – Rappler.com