The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board denies Go-Jek's entry into the Philippine market over the same foreign ownership issue

Published 10:20 AM, March 21, 2019

Is the Department of Transportation (DOTr) deliberately blocking the entry of Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek in the Philippines?

Quoting a high-ranking government official, a source told Rappler that Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade supposedly said he will "not allow" the entry of Go-Jek in the Philippine market "until Grab recuperates" from its losses.

Tugade, according to the official, also argued that the supply cap for ride-hailing services set at 65,000 will "not be enough" when Go-Jek comes in.

Rappler reached the DOTr for comment, but was told Tugade would not be available until he returns from Beijing with the economic team on Friday, March 22. We will update this story if and when he comments.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) again rejected Go-Jek's application as a transportation network company (TNC), through its local subsidiary Velox Technology Philippines, over the same foreign ownership issue.

Go-Jek operates in 66 cities in Indonesia, and has recently expanded to Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. It is backed by deep-pocketed investors in the tech scene such as Google, Chinese technology giants Tencent and JD.com; as well as Singaporean investment company Temasek.

In a text message to Rappler, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said that Velox is no longer foreign-owned but "still below the 60-40 requirement." To qualify as a TNC, it should be 60% Filipino-owned.

In March 2018, Grab bought the Southeast Asia operations of Uber, therefore having a "virtual monopoly" of the industry, as the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) previously said.

Since Uber left, ride-hailing services patrons have complained about unserved bookings from Grab. Drivers also said they don't receive as much incentives as when the California-based firm was still here.

The acquisition was eventually approved by PCC, but the antitrust body slapped Grab Philippines with a P12-million fine for causing "undue" difficulties to the review.

The PCC again fined Grab P6.5 million for violating its pricing commitments in January.

Will the Philippine government ever allow Go-Jek to operate in the country? Let's see. – Rappler.com