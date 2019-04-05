Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo turns 72 on Friday, April 5, celebrating her birthday in her Lubao hometown

It looks like Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo will not be retiring from politics after all.

The Pampanga 2nd District congresswoman said she plans on becoming a “consultant” for the provincial government after her term ends in June.

“Sinabi ni Governor [Lilia] Pineda na sabihin ko sa inyo na upang patuloy ko pa na matulungan ang Pampanga, ako ay magiging consultant ng probinsya,” said Arroyo on Friday, April 5, the day she turned 72 years old.

(Governor Pineda told me to tell you that for me to continue helping Pampanga, I will become a consultant of the province.)

The former president spent her birthday in her hometown Lubao, where she delivered a brief speech after attending Mass at the St Agustin Church for her birthday.

She also visited the Lubao International Hot Air Balloon Festival together with Governor Lilia Pineda, her close ally and friend.

Arroyo, a 3rd-termer congresswoman, previously said she already wants to retire once her last term as Pampanga representative ends. She said she plans on her writing her memoirs.

But rumors persist that she is being eyed for a Cabinet post.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself had repeatedly said he “owed” much to Arroyo, who contributed to his campaign funds in the 2016 presidential elections. (READ: Duterte admin revives Arroyo policies, controversies)

The former president now heads the House after her loyal allies joined forces with presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos to oust former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez in July 2018. – Rappler.com