The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group says it does not have any equipment from Huawei but benefits from the tech giant's 'expertise' and 'technical assistance'

Published 5:37 PM, April 24, 2019

As it deals with controversies, technology giant Huawei continues to broaden its presence in the Philippines, tapping the anti-cybercrime team of the country’s national police as a partner.

The China-based communications equipment provider was the biggest sponsor during the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG)’s 6th National Anti-Cyber Crime Summit held last month – from March 26 to 28.

This was confirmed to Rappler by PNP ACG chief Brigadier General Marni Marcos, and ACG spokesman and anti-financial crime chief Captain Jun Cinco.

“Huawei was our platinum sponsor during the event..Isa sa mga highest amount, isa sila sa may malaking tinulong during that summit (They are one of the highest contributors, they are one of those who contributed big help during the summit),” Cinco told Rappler in a phone interview on Wednesday, April 24.

In fact, Huawei was named as the summit’s sole “platinum sponsor.” Stage backdrops, banners, and program were pasted with the Huawei logo above US-based Diamond sponsors Microsoft, and Fortinet and Gold Premium sponsor Forcepoint.

Huawei’s presence and sponsorship of a PNP event came amid questions about its ties with the Chinese government and other privacy-related concerns. (READ: Huawei founder denies spying for China in rare interview)

What the PNP got

Marcos told Rappler that Huawei gained platinum sponsorship status after sending 2 resource persons to the summit and partially funding the ACG’s anniversary magazine.

The cybercrime summit is held every year, coinciding with the founding of the PNP ACG, which used to be a sub-unit of the powerful Criminal Investigation and Detection Group up until 2013.

“In ACG, we welcome all collaboration with other countries, because cybercrime is borderless,” Marcos said. (READ: Global cybercrime costs $600 billion annually – study)

This is not the first engagement the Philippine government has with Huawei.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government is in talks with Huawei and China Telecom about Safe Philippines Project, a 12,000-camera surveillance system project that seeks “efficient management of public order, security and safety” in the Philippines.

The partnership is seen as in line with the Duterte administration’s pivot to China. (TIMELINE: Philippines-China relationship under Duterte)

Help in combatting cyber crime

Marcos said Huawei’s help was much appreciated because cybercrime has been on the rise. In 2018 alone, cybercrime incidents increased by 80%, based on ACG’s numbers.

The anti-cybercrime chief acknowledged that Huawei is at odds with the Philippines' longtime ally, the United States, as well as other tech-pioneering countries. But he stressed that pending formal complaints against Huawei, the PNP is free to partner with it.

“We only base [our actions] on evidence, facts, and anything gathered as law enforcers,” Marcos said.

The PNP ACG, according to Cinco, has not received any equipment from the Chinese tech giant. Instead, he said, they have been beneficiaries of Huawei’s “expertise” and “technical assistance."



“I can categorically say that we don’t have Huawei equipment now...Neither procured nor donated,” Marcos said.

Risky?

Several countries have expressed concern over using Huawei equipment, with many fearing that cooperating with the tech giant can be an open window for China’s intrusive security apparatus. (READ: European telecoms' dilemma: Huawei or the highway?)

London-based newspaper The Times published a report quoting sources that the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has evidence that Huawei received funding from several branches of the Chinese government. (READ: CIA says Huawei received state funding – report)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also warned the Philippines of the risks it may face in partnering with Huawei, adding that it cannot be trusted. (READ: Pompeo warns PH of 'security risks' posed by Huawei)

"We believe that competition, whether it's in 5G or some other technology, ought to be open, free, transparent, and we worry that Huawei is not that," he said during a press conference in Manila last March 2019.

Huawei has consistently denied these allegations. It even invited foreign news organizations to visit and see for themselves how the company operates. – Rappler.com