Celebrities are part of Go’s campaign

Published 7:13 PM, May 04, 2019

No Bong Go, no problem?

The senatorial candidate skipped PDP-Laban’s small rally in Cainta, Rizal on Saturday, May 4. But President Rodrigo Duterte’s closest aide made sure his “presence” was felt.

Comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas was all smiles as she went on stage with Go’s mascot to entertain the crowd.

Delas Alas sang and danced with residents and local candidates, including Cainta vice mayoralty candidate Gary Estrada.

Celebrities are part of Go’s campaign. Part of his staple skit in rallies is a performance with actors Robin Padilla and Philip Salvador, who never fail to get the crowd rowdy and excited.

On Friday, Go brought Moymoy of comic duo Moymoy Palaboy in San Fernando, Pampanga. – Rappler.com