Entertainment and celebrities are the core of Bong Go's campaign

Published 11:55 AM, May 07, 2019

Celebrities as volunteers – that's how senatorial candidate Bong Go described the stars who either join or represent him in campaign sorties.

Go, who already enjoys the support of President Rodrigo Duterte and other politicians, also relies on showbiz personalities to help boost his chances on the ground.

Asked about it, Go said he does not pay these celebrities, as they are "volunteers."

"Yes, nagboboluntaryo po sila. Sila po naniniwala sa amin ni Presidente Duterte, sila Robin Padilla. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa kanila. Susuklian namin 'yon ng serbisyong tapat po," Go said on Sunday, May 5, in Mandaluyong City.

(Yes, they volunteer. They believe in me and President Duterte, stars like Robin Padilla. I thank them for their support. We'll repay them with honest service.)

Celebrities are the core of Go's campaign. From the very beginning, he's been bringing action star Phillip Salvador to sorties to entertain the crowd. This later on backfired, however, following their skit involving actress Kris Aquino, Salvador's former partner. (WATCH: Bong Go's 'naloko ni Ipe' joke about Kris Aquino)

After the fiasco, Go expanded his posse to include action star Robin Padilla. The 3 men would perform onstage, with Salvador and Padilla never failing to excite the crowd. Salvador and Padilla are known supporters of Duterte.

In the last two weeks of the campaign, it seems Go has gone full force with his use of entertainment for his Senate bid.

Last Friday, May 3, in Pampanga, Go brought Moymoy of comic duo Moymoy Palaboy to replace Salvador who couldn't make it.

The following day, in a sortie in Cainta, Go sent Comedy Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas to represent him. Go, however, did not answer when asked if the comedienne also offered her services for free.

Just when you think you've seen it all, Go also brought out his mascot, which became Delas Alas' dancing partner onstage.

On Sunday, Go brought child star Alonzo Muhlach, son of Niño Muhlach, to Mandaluyong City, where the boy sang and danced for the public. Alonzo even made Go and other senatorial and local bets join him.

Also joining them was comedian and singer Bayani Agbayani, who sang Go's campaign jingle. Agbayani performed it live for the audience.

With only a week left before the elections, will other "volunteers" join Go in his last push to court votes? – Rappler.com