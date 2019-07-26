Ever wonder how Isko Moreno works past everyone else's sleep time?

Published 10:21 PM, July 26, 2019

Isko Moreno says he has been asked so many times: "How do you sleep?"

This comes as no surprise as ever since Moreno became mayor of Manila, his work schedule has gone beyond work hours – even beyond people's sleep times.

On Tuesday, July 23 alone, he began his day with an 8 am meeting with transportation officials, holding a press conference afterwards at the Manila city hall. He then welcomed to his office superstar Alden Richard, who had requested to shoot a film in the capital.

In the afternoon, he went to the Manila Hotel for an orientation by Cabinet officials, and the meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, along with mayors and governors from across the country. The President arrived at past 7 pm, and the meeting ended at past 11 pm.

Instead of going to sleep after the packed day, the 44-year-old mayor sped to the streets of Manila for inspections, eventually stopping by the Ospital ng Maynila, before turning in to rest.

So, how does the sledgehammer-swinging mayor find time for slumber? He shared his answer in the evening of Friday July 26, during his The Capitol Report Facebook live program where he addresses Manileños in an intimate tight shot as he sits on his desk.

"Natutulog naman ako. Kaya lang ako maabilidad sa buhay. Tandaan ninyo galing ako sa wala. Ako po masa, masandal tulog. Ganoon ho ang ginagawa ko," Moreno quipped.

(I still sleep. But I'm resourceful in life. Remember, I came from nothing. I am from the masses. I can fall asleep each time I lean onto something. That's what I do.)

Then he looked straight to the camera with furrowed brows, looking pleased with himself. Moreno spoke slowly in his baritone voice.

"Kasi ang paniwala ko ho dahil sa kalugmukan ng Maynila, wala akong karapatang magpahinga kung talagang gusto ko ay pagsasaayos at maisabuti ang mga tao sa lungsod," he said. (This is because I believe that because of the helplessness of Manila, I have no right to rest if I really want to fix and help the people of our city.)

He added: "Masarap pakinggan sa tenga ninyo itong sinasabi ko. Pero 'yan ay personal kong pananaw. (This may sound good to your ears, but this is my personal belief.)

As it was already the tail-end of his weekly address, he ended with another quip wearing a smile. "Ako nama'y nag-iinom pa ng mga bitamina (I still drink my vitamins)."

Moreno's schedule is attuned to his body clock during the 2019 election campaign period. He ended his days at 1 am then rose at 4 am, his routine documented by the same Facebook page.

Addressing "mga batang Manileño (the children of Manila)," he said this was all in pursuit of his promise of a "New Manila."

The next question now for the mayor: will he be able to keep it up? – Rappler.com