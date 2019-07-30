President Duterte also weighs in on his 3 older children – he approves of Sara, is happy Sebastian is into public service, but he doesn't see much of his eldest son Paolo

Published 8:08 PM, July 30, 2019

One evening in Taguig City, President Rodrigo Duterte could not help but recognize the blessed political fates of his family and that of his erstwhile running mate and now House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Duterte, with 3 Cayetanos in the audience, wondered out loud when their two political dynasties would end.

"Kailan kaya matapos ang dynasty ninyo? Well, you can ask the question of me. Mayor si Inday, then vice mayor si Baste," said Duterte during the launch of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's 911 hotline.

(When will your dynasty end? Well, you can ask the question of me. Inday is mayor, Baste is vice mayor.)

Taguig City, where the event was held, is the stronghold of the Cayetanos. Lino, Alan's younger brother, is the newly-elected mayor. Both Alan and his wife Lani are its district representatives.

But Duterte's question brought to mind, not the end of the Duterte and Cayetano dynasties, but the fact that they appeared to be in a golden age.

Duterte just scored his highest satisfaction rating at the midway point of his presidency while his 3 eldest children won Davao City elective positions by a landslide. As for the Cayetanos, aside from Alan's speakership and their hold on local positions, Pia Cayetano was also recently elected senator.

'Pulong should join NPA'

In the same speech, Duterte weighed in on his 3 older children. He continued to approve of Sara, Davao City mayor. As for his youngest son Baste or Sebastian, the President joked that his new elective post would at least take his mind off women.

"Bilib ako. May haircut na. Walang ginawa sa buhay kung 'di babae. (I'm impressed. He got a haircut. He did nothing in his life but focus on women.) He worries about the public interest and I'm grateful to God," said Duterte.

What of his eldest son, Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte? The President said he doesn't see much of him.

"Si Inday, okay 'yan, si Sebastian. Si Pulong, hindi ko na nakikita. Papalit-palit ng partido. NPA na lang siya, mas mabuti pa," joked Duterte. (From our archives: The Dutertes: A family in the national spotlight)



(Inday is okay, Sebastian also. Pulong, I don't see much of. He keeps changing parties. He should just join the New People's Army, it would be better.)

Back in 2015, Paolo had left the local political party his father founded, due to a misunderstanding on who would succeed Rodrigo as mayor. He eventually returned and ran under the party in succeeding elections. – Rappler.com