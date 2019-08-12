This police district director has required the thousands of cops in his jurisdiction to pay P100 each for the renovation of toilets in his headquarters

Published 9:00 PM, August 12, 2019

Who is this police official in Metro Manila who required cops in his district to pay P100 each for the renovation of two comfort rooms in his headquarters?

In July, this official summoned the Chief Executive Senior Police Officers (CESPOs) of the cities in his district and ordered them to collect P100 each from all the cops in their respective stations.

The directive: should policemen refuse to hand over their personal money, the station commanders should list their names and make them sign on a blank piece of paper. He threatened to sue the cops who wouldn't cough up the money.

Some policemen didn't want to pay, pointing out that the district has a budget for Maintenance and Operating Expenses that should cover such projects. Their hands were tied, though. Out of fear, they paid P100 each.

There are a few thousand cops in the cities in that district. Do the math. – Rappler.com