From 'lason sa daga' to goat 'army': Guanzon roasts Cardema on Twitter
If Duterte Youth chairman Ronald Cardema wants to intimidate Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, he has to try harder – a lot harder.
Judging from Guanzon's tweets, she's merely annoyed, amused, or baffled by Cardema's claims.
In a nutshell, the congressman-wannabe accused the feisty Comelec commissioner of demanding money and political favors from him, in exchange for voting favorably on his case.
Cardema, at 34 years old, is simply too old to represent the youth sector in Congress, so the poll body's 1st Division canceled his nomination. His remaining hope is the Comelec en banc, which Guanzon is part of.
But to him, Guanzon had these to say:
No way.
I will not inhibit from the cases of Cardema . period. pic.twitter.com/sUVysFEWx8— Rowena V. Guanzon (@commrguanzon) August 17, 2019
Oops, another violation?
Note his allegation that the incident occurred early 2019 when he was still NYC Chair. Is he saying he was engaging in partisan political activities while he was NYC Chair? @COMELEC— Rowena V. Guanzon (@commrguanzon) August 17, 2019
Birthdates are forever.
before it was death threats, now extortion. Ano sunod, impeachment? All intimidation tactics to coerce me to reverse my vote. Again, friendly advise, study your case and get a good lawyer. But u can't change your date of birth.— Rowena V. Guanzon (@commrguanzon) August 17, 2019
Who, me, extort?
why will I extort money from him or anyone? I don't need it. I am richer than Cardema for sure. https://t.co/pdGcciXQYa— Rowena V. Guanzon (@commrguanzon) August 18, 2019
Too old, trying too hard.
Cardema said I demanded 2Million from him . I dont think he even has P500K in his bank account. Aber , show us, you overaged trying hard name dropper. https://t.co/BJ20o05gNP— Rowena V. Guanzon (@commrguanzon) August 18, 2019
Bleat?
Here is my private army. cheap to maintain because they only eat grass. pic.twitter.com/IllaBUpbPU— Rowena V. Guanzon (@commrguanzon) August 18, 2019
To add insult to injury, Malacañang doesn't want anything to do with Cardema's battle against Guanzon. As Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo put it, "Wala naman kaming pakialam sa ginagawa [niya] (We have nothing to do with what he's doing)." Ouch! – Rappler.com
