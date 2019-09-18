When President Rodrigo Duterte made the comment before government officials at Malacañang's Rizal Hall on Tuesday, September 17, not few wondered whether they had heard him right. Did he actually admit that?

While ranting about his frustrations over corruption and drug problems in the country and other personalities who had become regular fixtures in his speeches, he suddenly talked about the failed ambush attempt on former mayor Vicente Loot of Daanbantayan, Cebu, last year.

“General Loot, putangina mo nanalo pa ng barangay – mayor. Inambush kita, animal ka, buhay pa rin (General Loot, you son of a bitch, you even won as barangay – mayor. I ambushed you, you animal, but you're still alive)," he said.

In his first month as Chief Executive, Duterte accused Loot of involvement in the drug trade, which the then-mayor denied. Loot survived an ambush in May 2018.

The President's latest statement was markedly different from what he had claimed in another public speech in December 2018 – that it was former interior secretary Mar Roxas who had ordered the hit on Loot. At the time, after the media reported the President's allegation against Roxas, his spokesman dismissed it as just another "joke."

On Wednesday, September 18, a day after the media reported Duterte's "admission" that he had Loot ambushed, Panelo used the Bisaya card.

"'Inambush kita, buhay ka pa' is uttered by a Bisaya President who is not proficient in Pilipino, the vernacular language used in the capital city of Manila and in most areas in Luzon," Panelo said in a statement sent to media.



According to the interpretation of Panelo, what the President meant to say was, "Inambush ka na, buhay ka pa (You were ambushed, yet you're still alive).”

"It is silly and absurd to conclude that PRRD is behind the ambush just because he misspeaks the Pilipino language which is not his native tongue or first language," Panelo said.

Panelo had used the same excuse to explain what then seemed to be Duterte's admission in September 2018 – a year ago – that his "only sin" is extrajudicial killings.

Perhaps the Chief Executive should just stick to speaking in English in public events? But then again, Malacañang would likely just dismiss his controversial statements as jokes or misinterpreted, no matter how straightforward they may sound. Remember how the previous spokesman did this? – Rappler.com