Metro Manila mayors have a Viber group, and one of its manifestations is in the apparent simultaneous class suspension across the cities.

"Kaya kung napansin po ninyo sabay-sabay na kaming nagsu-suspend ng klase (That's why if you noticed, we now suspend classes at the same time)," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte revealed at the 2019 Social Good Summit: #2030Now #InsightforImpact at the De La Salle University in Manila on Saturday, September 21.

Belmonte and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno were on a panel that discussed how to make metro areas more livable.

Panelist urban planner Paulo Alcazaren chimed in, asking if only the young mayors, referring to Belmonte, Moreno, and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, are looped in this app messaging group.

"In fairness naman kay [Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita] Abalos, kay [Parañaque City Mayor Edwin] Olivarez, [Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro], everybody's trying to participate and communicate using technology, which is great. That means na meron kaming chismis talagang among ourselves," Moreno responded.

(In fairness to Mayor Abalos, Mayor Olivarez, Mayor Teodoro, everybody's trying to participate and communicate using technology, which is great. That means we have our own inside information.)

In the spirit of integration and collaboration, Moreno said this form of communication helps them be familiar with each other's problems, then agree on possible solutions.

Moreno said that even without having an elected governor, Metro Manila mayors still coordinate with each other.

While Moreno said them mayors are still guilty of having a "parochial mentality" wherein they only address their own constituencies, they try to work hand in hand in terms of road management, specifically in harmonizing traffic rules and opening the Mabuhay lanes. – Rappler.com