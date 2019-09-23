Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco pulled out all the stops for his new baby daughter's baptism celebration, inviting President Rodrigo Duterte as guest to a floral-themed banquet fit for a princess.

Malacañang released photos of the elaborate affair held on Sunday, September 22, at the 5-star Shangri-La Hotel in Makati City.

Velasco's baby daughter is named Sara, which also happens to be the name of Duterte's own eldest daughter, Sara Duterte, Davao City mayor. Sara is Lord's political patron (she once called him the "next Speaker") and big bike riding buddy.

There were other powerhouse guests. Tycoon Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corporation, was present and sat beside Duterte in the VIP table.

Ang is the biggest donor to a foundation chaired by Velasco's wife Wen, Pilipinong May Puso Foundation. Launched in 2016, it is supposed to fund charity projects in honor of Duterte's late mother, Soledad Roa Duterte.

Duterte's close aide, Senator Bong Go, was in attendance, as well as Senator Sonny Angara, his wife Tootsie, and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Also spotted were Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

But it was the event's decorations that were truly jaw-dropping. Garlands of fresh flowers in every shade of pink cascaded from the ceilings beside glittering chandeliers.

They were reflected from below by round glass tables equally stuffed with pink and white roses.

Velasco wore a baby-pink suit to match, while wife Wen wore a light pink gown with floral accents.

The Velasco couple are close to Duterte and his family. The two are often part of the President's official foreign trips. Their family had spent Christmas Eve with Duterte's family in Davao City in 2016. Velasco even once held his birthday party on Malacañang grounds. – Rappler.com