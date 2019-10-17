Good news from the Pimentel family: Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and his wife Kathryna Yu will soon welcome a little one into their family.

Pimentel and Kathryna were married on October 18 last year, after being in a relationship for 3 years.

The former Senate president revealed the happy news in his first wedding anniversary message to his wife.

"I have known how beautiful you are, inside and out, even before we got married. But now, I have seen how great and wonderful you are, as a person, a wife, a mother to our two boys, and as a soon-to-be mother again to our third child," Pimentel said in his anniversary message to Yu.

Pimentel and Kathryna are parents to Aquilino Martin and Aquilino Justo, the senator's children from his first marriage to Jewel May Lobaton. Pimentel and Lobaton officially separated in 2012; their marriage was annulled in January 2018.

Yu heads PDP-Laban Cares, the humanitarian arm of the ruling party headed by Pimentel. Yu is a chef by profession and is currently managing Pimentel's law firm. – with reports from Camille Elemia/Rappler.com