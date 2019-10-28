Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is hoping he and his wife, Taguig City 2nd District Representative Lani Cayetano, would soon be blessed with kids of their own.

The Speaker shared this in a chance interview with reporters as he celebrated his 49th birthday in the House of Representatives on Monday, October 28.

“And then kaming mag-asawa, of course, we have wishes para sa aming pamilya,” said the Taguig City-Pateros congressman. (And then my wife and I, of course, we have wishes for our family.)

Pressed further if he meant he was wishing for children, Cayetano replied in the affirmative.

“Yes. Praying for twins, soon. Lahat naman siguro ng mag-asawa, ’yon ang hope, ’di ba, na magkapamilya at saka maalagaan ’yong pamilya?” said the Speaker. (Yes. Praying for twins, soon. All married couples perhaps have the same hope, right, that they would have their own family to take care of?)

WATCH: Cayetano blows the candles on the birthday cake prepared for him by the House employees. pic.twitter.com/9tP2ULmwgq — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) October 28, 2019

Cayetano proposed to his wife Lani in Baguio City, the same city where they were later married in March 2004. He is 11 years older than his wife.

On Monday, the Speaker said his term-sharing deal with Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco may as well be the perfect set-up for the Cayetano couple who are hoping to become parents.

“That’s why, if will ni Lord ’yong 15 months, baka nga ’yon ’yong opportunity na masolo ko siya at masolo niya ko,” said the Speaker. (That’s why, if the Lord wills the 15 months to push through, maybe that would be the opportunity for me and my wife to devote time to each other.)

Under the term-sharing deal, Cayetano will lead the 18th Congress for the first 15 months, while Velasco would become Speaker in the remaining 21 months after that.

But talks abound about the possibility of this arrangement not happening. Cayetano already said he is open to leading the House until the end of the 18th Congress, but only if Velasco agrees to drop their term-sharing agreement. – Rappler.com