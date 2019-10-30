With some resourcefulness, you might be able to go "I hate draaahgs!" at Halloween parties with a latex Rodrigo Duterte mask now being sold on Amazon.

A vendor called Caili's Company is selling a scarily realistic mask of the Philippine President for $32.99 on the website. Unfortunately, they don't ship to the Philippines yet. Anyone who wants a mask better hurry though because as of writing, there are only 4 pieces left.

The mask is labelled "Rodrigo Duterte Rodi DU30 Philippines President Halloween Adult Latex mask."

It's described as a "quality latex mask" with "excellent realistic craftmanship."

It shows Duterte with dark-lidded eyes and a slightly open mouth.

A look at Caili's Company's other products show no other masks of famous country leaders. However, the Duterte mask is joined by masks of devils, pirates, bloody ghouls, and monsters.

No cash to spare? You can always print out a paper or cardboard mask using the many official photographs of Duterte widely available online.

Another readily available option is Senator Bong Go's face which is often seen beside Duterte's anyways. For extra meta, you can wear a Bong Go mask and use a Bong Go selfie Facebook frame.

Duterte leads a bloody and controversial campaign against illegal drugs in the Philippines.

Oplan Tokhang, the most controversial and well-known program of the crackdown, involved policemen dropping in on houses of suspected drug dealers and addicts and "pleading" with them to stop their trade or habit.

But the operations were marred by accusations of abuse, including policemen barging in on houses without permission or warrants, and killing suspects while they were sleeping. The government often explained these killings by claiming the suspects were armed and had fought back, an account challenged by witnesses in many cases.

Because of this, it would be not a little ironic for this Duterte Halloween mask to be used for trick or treat.

For his distinct messaging and governance style, Duterte has become part of Philippine popular culture, inspiring endless memes and artistic works rendered by both supporters and critics. – Rappler.com