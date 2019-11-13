On Wednesday, November 13, the UP Fighting Maroons went head-to-head against the UST Growling Tigers in the much-awaited do-or-die game for UAAP Season 82.

To show support for UP, some senators wore maroon on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Senator Richard Gordon posted a photo with Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senator Nancy Binay, and Senator Imee Marcos with the caption, "Cheering for UP!"

On the photo, Zubiri, who finished agribusiness management in UP Los Baños, pointed to his maroon socks.

Gordon, a UP Law graduate, and Binay, a tourism graduate of UP, were showing off their maroon top.

Marcos, whose claim as a UP alumna is in question, was pointing to her red scarf. A Rappler fact-check had found that there are no records of Marcos graduating in UP Diliman, but the senator had posted photos of her alleged graduation rites on social media. (READ: FALSE: Imee Marcos ‘graduated cum laude from UP College of Law’)

'Girl that's not even maroon'

After Gordon tweeted their group photo, Filipinos online took a swipe at Marcos' "questionable" educational background. Some pointed out that Marcos was not even wearing maroon, while others said it's no question that she got her alma mater wrong because she could not even distinguish red from maroon.

In a separate tweet, Gordon said that not included in the photo were senators Franklin Drilon, Juan Edgardo Angara, Francis Pangilinan, Pia Cayetano, Aquilino Pimentel III, Grace Poe, and Cynthia Villar, who are also UP alumni.

"Imee" was among the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines as of 6 pm Wednesday.

Here's what others were saying about the group photo:

Anyway, the game ended 68-65, with UST winning. And the Iskos and Iskas can't help but think: who jinxed the game? – Rappler.com