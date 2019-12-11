Former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Makati Medical Center on Monday, December 9, but his spokesperson Abigail Valte said this should be no cause for alarm.

Valte, who belied reports the ex-chief executive was rushed to the hospital to undergo a heart procedure, said Aquino was given a room in the ICU because it was easier to secure him there. (READ: Noynoy Aquino in hospital for 'routine procedure,' but 'alright')

Upon his request, Aquino was moved to a regular room by Tuesday, December 10.

“Yes, he was [in the ICU] but not because of his condition, but it was easier to secure him from there. He’s in a regular room already as he was concerned about disturbing other patients,” Valte told Rappler in a text message.

Apparently, it's been a while since Aquino had an executive check-up, so he would have to stay in the hospital to undergo a “battery of tests.”

“His condition? Nothing out of the ordinary,” Valte said.

Aquino himself even made light of his reported heart surgery, saying people might have assumed he was going under the knife because he was...heartbroken.

A hugot remark from the former president? Perhaps he really is all right. – Rappler.com