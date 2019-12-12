MANILA, Philippines – Former vice president Jejomar Binay heaped praises on his daughter and Makati Mayor Abby Binay, who turned 44 on Thursday, December 12.

“[I wish] all the best for my daughter na (who) has been very outstanding as a mayor of our city,” the former vice president told Rappler in a brief interview after the birthday celebration that his daughter Abby hosted at the Makati City Hall.

Jejomar, who had been the mayor of the country’s richest local government unit for 3 decades, said Makati improved with Abby at its helm.

“Eh lalo niyang napaganda, lalo niyang napayaman, at lalo niyang napasaya ang Makati (She was able to improve Makati, make it richer, and also make its residents happier),” said Jejomar.

Abby invited several senior citizens in Makati as well as city government and barangay officials for her birhday lunch held on the 21st floor of city hall. Her close friend and ally, Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo, together with the city councilors, prepared a compilation of video greetings for Abby.

Grade school students from the Bangkal Elementary School also sang Christmas carols and birthday songs for the Makati mayor.

WATCH: Family patriarch Jejomar Binay calls his daughter Abby a “very outstanding” mayor of Makati as she celebrated her birthday today. pic.twitter.com/XyJNkQR046 — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) December 12, 2019

Jejomar was the only member of the Binay family who supported his daughter’s reelection bid in May. The rest of the clan backed the candidacy of his only son and namesake, Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr, whose battle with his older sister tore the Binay family apart.

Despite the sibling rivalry, a Rappler source said the family patriarch has so far been impressed with the performance of Abby, who has been formulating changes Jejomar himself was not able to think of. (READ: In Abby Binay's Makati, there are free cakes but no sugarcoating)

In November, Makati City was the sole Philippine finalist in this year’s World Smart Cities Awards held in Barcelona, Spain.

Abby’s most ambitious flagship project so far is the Makati subway, a $3.5-billion joint venture deal between Infradev and the Makati City government that is projected to generate some 10,000 jobs for residents. – Rappler.com