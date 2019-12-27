WATCH: Dancing mayors, singing fiscals, and civil servants
We frown upon candidates singing and dancing during the campaign. They should be talking about programs and services.
But once they’re elected, should we begrudge mayors, for example, if they sing a tune or shake a leg in the spirit of Christmas fun?
We complain about government front liners who wear a scowl. They should greet us taxpayers with a smile.
But can you imagine them lip-synching and swaying in yearender videos – “station ID,” some call them – that try to tell you they are happy to serve?
We compile some of the numbers that graced our social media feeds during the holidays:
Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong takes part in the Christmas party presentation of the Office of the Mayor employees:
Mayor Francis Zamora sings during the team building party of San Juan city hall employees:
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso dances at the Christmas party of Cebu Lady Lawyers’ Association:
Department of Justice employees produce a "station ID”:
Notice that the video of Davao City’s department heads and employees has the same treatment as the DOJ production:
Let’s thank them for the holiday entertainment, and remind them it’s good service we need when the New Year rolls in. – Rappler.com
