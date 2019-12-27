We frown upon candidates singing and dancing during the campaign. They should be talking about programs and services.

But once they’re elected, should we begrudge mayors, for example, if they sing a tune or shake a leg in the spirit of Christmas fun?

We complain about government front liners who wear a scowl. They should greet us taxpayers with a smile.

But can you imagine them lip-synching and swaying in yearender videos – “station ID,” some call them – that try to tell you they are happy to serve?

We compile some of the numbers that graced our social media feeds during the holidays:

Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong takes part in the Christmas party presentation of the Office of the Mayor employees:

Mayor Francis Zamora sings during the team building party of San Juan city hall employees:

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso dances at the Christmas party of Cebu Lady Lawyers’ Association:

Department of Justice employees produce a "station ID”:

Notice that the video of Davao City’s department heads and employees has the same treatment as the DOJ production:

Let’s thank them for the holiday entertainment, and remind them it’s good service we need when the New Year rolls in. – Rappler.com