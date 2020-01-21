Vice President Leni Robredo found the best way to get back at trolls who tried to taunt her online by calling her "Leni Lugaw."

On Tuesday, January 21, Robredo decided to literally hand out bowls of lugaw or porridge to evacuees temporarily sheltered in Batangas and Cavite due to the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

This is on top of the 1,500 food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping mats, and blankets she donated to the displaced residents.

But the witty Vice President wasn’t done.

She also gave out pieces of pan de sal – an allusion to pro-administration propagandist Mocha Uson, who claimed the food packs Robredo donated to the Taal eruption victims contained only 5 pieces of bread and a bottle of water.

The Vice President already debunked this lie. (READ: Robredo fact-checks Uson: Why let a fake news peddler get taxpayers' money?)

Trolls have long been calling Robredo as “Lugaw Queen” or “Leni Lugaw” ever since pictures of her campaign team selling porridge spread online during the 2016 elections. (READ: Here's how Robredo debunks 'fake news' vs her)

As a vice presidential bet, Robredo started the campaign with low funds and low awareness ratings in 2016. Several of her supporters then decided to sell porridge to help raise funds for her.

Robredo would later emerge as the dark horse of the 2016 vice presidential race, beating 5 other male senators for the post.

After her victory, Robredo launched her flagship Angat Buhay program, which links private companies and non-governmental organizations with communities in need of assistance.

It was through this program that the Vice President was able to give relief goods to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption twice in the past week alone. – Rappler.com