Targeted by a strongman, the Ayala empire is under siege and its executives and employees appear to be shaken.

Its officials sought to know just how low morale has dipped across the conglomerate.

This week, the company launched a system-wide survey among its so-called “Ayala citizens,” parts of which were seen by Rappler. Here's a screenshot of the short emailed survey from an unimpeachable source:

The survey was conducted at a time when businessman Enrique Razon entered Manila Water, Ayala’s embattled company. Razon is set to own 25% of Manila Water, with 51% voting rights.

While Ayala will hold most of Manila Water's assets, Razon will take over the company's day-to-day operations.



Kept in the dark?

The deal was kept secret from most of Manila Water employees, although rumors of Razon getting into the company had swirled since 2019 when Duterte started cursing it.

Prior to the announcement of the deals, Manila Water belatedly held its Christmas party-slash-general assembly last Thursday, January 30, in Blue Leaf in Eastwood. Our source was unable to say why the party was delayed but another employee speculated officials probably didn't want to face employees last Christmas when everybody had “hot” questions and officials had few solutions to offer.

They were eventually surprised by the presence of the Zobel brothers. Employees said it has been a while since they attended a company social gathering.

The Zobels briefly addressed employees and told them they are standing with them amid all the uncertainties. The brothers did not say anything more substantial afterwards.

But on Friday, January 31, the business community were all eyes on Manila Water, as it opted for a trading suspension at the Philippine Stock Exchange. On the same day, it announced its plans of raising at least P9 billion through a share sale.

On Saturday, the Philippine Star reported that the company was willing to sell to Razon. The following week, Manila Water announced the so-called partnership with the ports and gaming tycoon – a detail that was not mentioned to employees.

A town hall was then held after, where Manila Water president Rene Almendras candidly answered some questions.

Employees were told that the company’s key officials will keep their positions – this was supposedly part of the deal.

However, a disclosure made on Thursday, February 6, may change that. Manila Water announced that Razon was taking control over Manila Water and got 51% of voting rights.

Partnership

On a strictly business perspective, the deal makes sense. Analysts agree that it somewhat takes the heat off from embattled Manila Water, as Razon is a perceived ally of Duterte.

The two parties are actually no strangers to each other, either. Razon and the Ayalas had recently teamed up for the development of Wawa Dam. Moreover, Razon brings his expertise in global operations at a time when the Ayala group has also started to look at neighboring Asian countries to expand.

An influential business figure, however, told Rappler to "always check the politics.” The source said, “Look into Razon’s partners. One might be connected to Duterte's idol.”

Who are these new people coming into Manila Water? Employees are still quite jittery, especially with little information on hand. – Rappler.com