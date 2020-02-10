MANILA, Philippines – Solicitor General Jose Calida confronted ABS-CBN reporter Mike Navallo on Monday, February 10, after filing a quo warranto petition to attempt to revoke the network giant's franchise, citing "abuses" and "foreign ownership."

When Navallo asked for a copy of the petition, Calida asked for his name although it was evident the solicitor general already knew who he was.

"You're a lawyer? You're from Cagayan de Oro?" Calida asked the reporter.

"Surigao, why sir?" Navallo asked.

"Because I'm also from Mindanao," Calida said, who is from Davao City.

As he made his way to his car, Calida turned to Navallo again.

"Palagi mo akong binabanatan ah, abogado ka rin pala eh (you're always hitting me, you're also a lawyer)," Calida told Navallo.

Navallo broke the story on the Office of the Solicitor General or OSG's participation in the preparation of Peter Joemel Advincula alias Bikoy's affidavit in the inciting to sedition case against the opposition, prompting the defense team to question before the Department of Justice (DOJ) the legality of OSG's involvement.

"No sir, im just doing my job, it's a story,"

"Mag-practice ka na lang, magkita tayo sa court (go back to practice, let's see each other in court," said Calida.

Calida did not entertain questions from the media, except only to say there was no politics involved in the filing of the petition.

"Walang politics ito, walang politics (there's no politics here, there's no politics)," Calida said. – Rappler.com