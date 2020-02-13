Nearing the end of a jampacked week in Malacañang, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo committed another gaffe when he contradicted an earlier statement he made about President Rodrigo Duterte's supposed scheduled phone call with US President Donald Trump.

At a press briefing on Thursday, February 13, Panelo said Duterte no longer wanted to speak to Trump.

Huh? But Panelo earlier announced there was one, so who backed out?

It turns out that there was no scheduled call between the two leaders to begin with.

Asked for an update on the supposed call after the Duterte government sent the Philippines' notice it was terminating its Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, Panelo said: "There was no schedule. There were – what do you call it, there were talks; there were initiatives that the two (Presidents) should talk but na-overrun ng events (it was overrun by events)."

"I asked the President and he said no I won't (talk to Trump) anymore," he added.

It was last Friday, February 7, when Panelo first mentioned that Duterte and Trump were supposed to have a phone call. That same night, he said Duterte "is instructing" Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to inform Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr to send notice to the US to terminate the VFA.

"PRRD is also scheduled to talk by phone with Pres. Trump anytime," Panelo told reporters on Friday. At the time, he said the agenda for the two leaders' chat was "not clear."

Panelo on Thursday clarified it was supposedly the US government which "initiated" the phone call, but that by Thursday, Duterte "won't entertain any initiatives coming from the US government" to salvage the VFA.

Between last Friday and Thursday, the Duterte government took one step after another to terminate the 21year-old-defense pact with the US, a drastic policy decision that sees the country isolate itself from its old ally.

Duterte even said that Trump, along with other top officials, were trying to prevent the abrogation of the VFA, but that he was determined to see it end.

But on Thursday, Trump said he was "fine" with the Philippines' decision to abrogate the VFA. "I really don’t mind. If they would like to do that, that’s fine," Trump said. "I view it as, 'Thank you very much. We save a lot of money.'"

According to Panelo, Duterte was referring to "certain initiatives" by US government officials, which had the "approval" of higher officials. – Rappler.com