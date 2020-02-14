Do you need closure? Should you still be friends with your ex?

From giving cheaters a chance to finding "The One," Senator Risa Hontiveros, as a "tita" to millennials, had a few words of wisdom to share in a Valentine's Day video posted on her official Facebook account on Friday, February 14.

If you're still yearning for the "one that got away," Hontiveros has a piece of advice on seeking closure:

"It's desirable, but sometimes It takes a little time. So be patient with yourself pero (but) work on it. Be open to it and really – time heals all wounds," Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros was widowed when her husband Francisco Baraquel Jr died in 2005 due to a heart attack after severe asthma.

Asked whether she should be friends with an ex, Hontiveros paused, seemingly surprised at the question. "Teka, hindi ko pa alam anong sasagutin," she said. (Wait, I don't know what to answer.)

Hontiveros was rumored to have been in a relationship with Roland Llamas, a former Akbayan leader and political adviser during the Aquino administration. Hontiveros had flatly denied the rumor during her senatorial bid in 2013.

Going back to exes, Hontiveros said: "Well, if you're lucky that way, of course, you're okay."

The Akbayan senator also cautioned against giving cheaters a second chance. "'Wag na, bigyan na lang ng first chance ang iba." (Don't do it anymore. Just give others a first chance instead.)

As cliché as it may sound, Hontiveros said that finding "The One" takes a lot of trusting one's gut.

"Well you know, there's no other more complicated or simpler way to say it: Kung sila 'yun, basta alam mo. (If they're the one, you'll know it)," she said.

To keep the relationship "exciting," Hontiveros said it's important for couples to keep growing and discovering themselves together.

"Keep evolving, keep becoming, and then keep discovering that person, that your spouse or partner is also becoming everyday," she said.

And lastly, the Akbayan senator said: "Follow your bliss."

"Be the person you want to be in that love relationship tapos pahalagahan mo rin 'yung taong pinili mo na rin namang mahalin (then take care of the person you chose to love)," she added. – Rappler.com