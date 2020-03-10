Education Secretary Leonor Briones faced senators on Monday, March 9, not for a hearing, but to join the Manila Concert Choir.

The Manila Concert Choir, led by Briones, sang the Philippine national anthem after the prayer, as the Senate session on Monday opened.

They also sang Sabihin Mong Tagumpay ng Isang Lahi, arranged by composer Joel Navarro.

After their performance, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon commended Briones for her passion for music.

"I have been in the Senate since 1995. For 21 years, this is the first time that I have a Cabinet member serenading the Senate. That is the person of Secretary Briones," Drilon said.

Jokingly, Drilon added: "Indeed, with the unselfish devotion to music that we see this afternoon, I will oppose anyone who will try to cut the budget of the Department of Education."

Briones currently sits as the president of the Manila Concert Choir. – Rappler.com