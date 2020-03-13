After "transferring" Mayon Volcano from the province of Albay to the city of Naga in Camarines Sur, the geography-challenged Mocha Uson this time placed the town of La Trinidad under the city of Baguio – but at least still within Benguet province.

Uson was in Baguio on Tuesday, March 10, in her capacity as deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

At Teacher’s Camp, she met with some overseas Filipino Workers, who were affected by the travel ban to China and who were given financial assistance by OWWA. They said they were willing to go back to China by signing a waiver that they would be on their own, given the coronavirus risks.

In the afternoon, she went to the La Trinidad strawberry fields in Barangay Betag to meet up with Kraielle Sindanum, an OFW in China who decided to revive her mother’s strawberry plot using the P20,000 given to her by OWWA.

It was supposed to be a 4-minute selfie video of Uson picking strawberries at the farm together with OWWA personnel.

But observant netizens excerpted the first several seconds of the video to highlight how she still got the places mixed up even though she seemed to be reading a script. "'Andito po tayo sa La Trinidad, Baguio City!" she said. (We're here in La Trinidad, Baguio City!) Then, she turned to the OFW, "Ang La Trinidad, Baguio ba?" (Is La Trinidad in Baguio?) To which the OFW replied, "Iba po." (It's different.)

The Malacañang Events and Catering Services, a popular satire blog on Facebook, garnered 600,000 views and 2,000 comments as of posting with its spliced video titled, “Geography with Mocha 2.”

Some commented with instant geography lessons, about Baguio and La Trinidad being different though being neighboring areas.

But the whole video was equally funny with Mocha mispronouncing the OFW's name, Kraielle, as “Creole,” and how she made the video about her and not about the OFW. She was also surprised that someone already did the picking of strawberries for her, perhaps concerned Uson would call them something else. – Rappler.com