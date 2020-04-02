

Vice President Leni Robredo can only flip her hair – at least through a GIF of herself – after a Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) official called for a probe into her office for supposedly “competing” with the national government in helping address the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, April 2, Robredo threw some serious shade on PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna, who seems to have a big problem with the Office of the Vice President’s comprehensive efforts to help all frontliners battling COVID-19.

“Una, electoral protest. Sunod, impeachment complaint, sedition case, indirect contempt. Ngayon, ang gusto NBI investigation. Kailangan ba du'n personal appearance o puwedeng Zoom? Dami pa kasing trabaho,” the Vice President said.

(First, an electoral protest. Then an impeachment complaint, a sedition case, indirect contempt. Now, they want an NBI investigation. Is a personal appearance required or can we just do this via Zoom? I still have so much work to do.)

To top it all, Robredo ended her short but sassy tweet with not only an angel emoji, but with a GIF of herself flipping her hair.





With most national government agencies becoming notorious for mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic, Robredo’s office has gone far ahead in terms of providing concrete and fast aid to Filipinos risking their lives every day to contain the spread of the disease.

The Vice President has been using her flagship anti-poverty program Angat Buhay and the OVP's partner-organizations to solicit donations from various individuals and groups to benefit frontliners.

So far, they have raised over P40 million to buy protective gear for medical professionals, COVID-19 extraction kits for the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and food for police and soldiers deployed at checkpoints.



They have also put up at least 4 dormitories in strategic locations around Metro Manila and established a shuttle service that frontliners can avail of for free.

Robredo also coordinated with fashion designers to help create PPEs or personal protective equipment as the stock continues to dwindle around the globe.

Looks like PACC Commissioner Luna is just allergic to good governance, huh? – Rappler.com