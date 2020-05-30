

As Filipinos dread the shift of Metro Manila to general community quarantine, St Peter Life Plans and Chapels announced on its Facebook page the easing of quarantine restrictions in the metro and other regions.

St Peter is a death care company in the Philippines offering life plans and memorial services.



The irony of the post did not escape the public, as St Peter’s "PSA" gained traction online and received over 120,000 shares, 100,000 reactions, and 9,500 comments in just 11 hours.

Some comments even said in jest that St Peter – more than the government – is "taking care of us."

‘Back to business’

As the government opens up the city for business as usual, Filipinos are forced to fend for themselves against the invisible enemy.

The recent spike of positive coronavirus cases last Thursday, May 28, prompted many criticisms online against the government’s crisis management. On Friday, May 29, the Philippines registered a new record high with 1,046 new cases reported by the Department of Health (DOH), and a nationwide total of 16,634 COVID-19 cases.

The daily tally released by the DOH shows an unsustained small decrease in deaths and positive cases, and the Philippines has yet to "flatten the curve."

Based on the numbers alone, Metro Manila, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, is not yet ready to "go back to normal."

In an attempt to contain the virus while operations are ongoing, the rail transports will reduce passengers and malls have put in place their own safety protocols. Public utility vehicles are not yet going to fully operate.

With the easing of the lockdown, many expressed fears online about the "new normal" that workers and citizens will have to face on June 1, more so because the lack of mass testing in the country leaves a blind spot in the identification of possible virus carriers.

Death as a sad reality

As of May 29, the country has recorded 942 deaths from COVID-19.

As the death toll increases, local government units are being encouraged by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to procure cadaver bags. The DILG also released Memorandum Circular No. 2020-063 or the guidelines on the management of human remains for Persons Under Investigation and COVID-19 fatalities.

In Davao City, Mayor Sara Duterte said the local government has already prepared a "mass grave" anticipating more deaths from the disease. (READ: Sara Duterte warns vs spike in coronavirus cases as Davao City goes into GCQ) – Rappler.com