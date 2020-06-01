Solicitor General Jose Calida was none too pleased with Kapamilya star Coco Martin, known to many as Cardo Dalisay of popular ABS-CBN series, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

In a joint House hearing on Monday, June 1, Calida could not hide how irked he was at Martin for blaming him and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for the closure of the media network.

Calida said Martin seems to think ABS-CBN’s franchise woes can easily be solved and beaten with “macho bluster and bravado” – just like how Cardo defeats his enemies in the TV series.

“He feels that he can solve their problems the same way as he solves them on screen, with macho bluster and bravado. Allegedly, he has apologized for his tantrum,” Calida said.

Calida even hinted he would have wanted to lock horns with Martin even more.

“If I had not been the Solicitor General, I would have called his bluff and make him eat his words,” Calida said.

Martin was among the first Kapamilya stars to speak out against the closure of ABS-CBN, whose legislative franchise expired on May 4. The actor lambasted Calida and the NTC for closing down the network and for “making a fool out of the Filipino.”

Calida, however, did not stop at Martin. He went on to fire back at all other ABS-CBN artists criticizing the Duterte government for the closure of their network.

"Stars and celebrities have taken to social media to rail against what they perceive to be oppression on the part of the government. In desperation, they would want to use their influence over their multitudes of fans to muddle the issue and drum up support for their network,” the Solicitor General said.

Calida has long been after ABS-CBN. Not only has he filed a quo warranto petition against the network before the Supreme Court; he also warned the NTC against issuing ABS-CBN a temporary permit to operate, saying they "risk subjecting themselves to prosecution under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act."



Is this the last of the Cardo vs Calida saga? – Rappler.com